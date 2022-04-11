Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TTNP stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

