Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.37 on Monday. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $223.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter worth $327,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Community Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

