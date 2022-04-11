vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $56.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -1.59.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 282,008 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

