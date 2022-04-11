Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ZSAN stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

