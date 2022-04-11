KeyCorp Comments on The Walt Disney Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

NYSE DIS opened at $131.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

