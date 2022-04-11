Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Increased by Analyst

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for BP in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.23) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

BP opened at $30.47 on Monday. BP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in BP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

