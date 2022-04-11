Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SHLS opened at $13.53 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.
In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
