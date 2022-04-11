Brokers Issue Forecasts for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.63. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.75 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $252.45 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.94 and a 200 day moving average of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $100,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

