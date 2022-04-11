Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) versus NiSource (NYSE:NI) Critical Analysis

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get NiSource alerts:

This table compares NiSource and Via Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $4.90 billion 2.65 $584.90 million $1.31 24.47 Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.71 $5.20 million ($0.22) -35.73

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NiSource and Via Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 0 1 4 0 2.80 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

NiSource currently has a consensus target price of $29.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.02%. Given NiSource’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NiSource is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Dividends

NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. NiSource pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Via Renewables pays out -331.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of NiSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NiSource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Via Renewables shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NiSource and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource 11.94% 11.61% 2.62% Via Renewables 1.32% 7.95% 1.40%

Risk & Volatility

NiSource has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Via Renewables has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

NiSource beats Via Renewables on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland. It operates approximately 54,600 miles of distribution main pipelines, as well as associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipelines. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 483,000 customers in 20 counties in the northern part of Indiana, as well as engages in wholesale electric and transmission transactions. It owns and operates coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 722 megawatts (MW) in Wheatfield and 455 MW in Michigan City; combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 563 MW in West Terre Haute; natural gas generating units with a capacity of 155 MW in Wheatfield; hydro generating plants with a capacity of 9 MW in Carroll County and 7 MW in White County; and wind generating units with a capacity of 102 MW and 302 MW in White County, Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.