Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.32 billion and the highest is $23.88 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $92.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.24 billion to $93.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $100.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.57 billion to $104.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $457.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

