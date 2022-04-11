StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.78 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 69.94% and a return on equity of 55.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

