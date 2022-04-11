Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.46 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%.
Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
