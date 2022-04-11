Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.46 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Key Tronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

