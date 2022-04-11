Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DFFN opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.