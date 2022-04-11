Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.