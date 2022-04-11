CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will post $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $10.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $110.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

