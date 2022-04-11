$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) to report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.07.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Polaris by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Polaris by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $104.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris has a 12 month low of $99.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

