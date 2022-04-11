Cogeco Communications (CCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.15 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.55 million.

TSE:CCA opened at C$106.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$95.50 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$103.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.67.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

