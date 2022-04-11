Cogeco Communications (CCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.15 per share for the quarter.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.55 million.
TSE:CCA opened at C$106.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$95.50 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$103.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.67.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
