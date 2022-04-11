Opsens (OPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.00 million.

TSE OPS opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$196.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.63. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$3.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

