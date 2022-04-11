StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

