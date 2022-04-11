StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of ESSA opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $185.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.39.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

