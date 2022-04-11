FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FNHC opened at $1.16 on Monday. FedNat has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedNat will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

