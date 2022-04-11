Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE XIN opened at $1.14 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

