Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $50.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.