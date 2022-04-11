Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.62 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

