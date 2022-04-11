National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.83 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$13.23 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.98.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$435,858.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

