Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.