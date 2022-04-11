Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Crown in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

Shares of CCK opened at $121.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crown by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 53.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 520,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

