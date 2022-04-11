Crescent Energy Company Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Crescent Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

CRGY stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 2.58. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

