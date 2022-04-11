Brokers Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of GD stock opened at $242.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

