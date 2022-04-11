Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.64.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.51 on Monday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 312,900 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 447,882 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.