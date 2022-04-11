StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Get StarTek alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 million, a PE ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 94.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StarTek (Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.