Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) and DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Head-To-Head Survey

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 4 9 0 2.69 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

DSV A/S currently has a consensus target price of $122.55, indicating a potential upside of 44.13%. Given DSV A/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DSV A/S is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Volatility and Risk

DSV A/S has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S 6.02% 19.27% 8.95% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S $17.76 billion 2.30 $651.10 million $3.21 26.49 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Summary

DSV A/S beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSV A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

