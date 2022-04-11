Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) vs. Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Critical Analysis

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -300.18% N/A -50.29% Victory Oilfield Tech -93.24% N/A -64.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.26 -$154.54 million ($2.96) -0.19 Victory Oilfield Tech $850,000.00 15.64 -$950,000.00 ($0.04) -11.85

Victory Oilfield Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Victory Oilfield Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolve Transition Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Victory Oilfield Tech beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Victory Oilfield Tech (Get Rating)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

