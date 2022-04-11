Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LEJU opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

