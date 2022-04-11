Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LEJU opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

