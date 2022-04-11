Reeds (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reeds (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28. Reeds has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

