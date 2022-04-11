StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

GHM stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Graham by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Graham by 9,940.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

