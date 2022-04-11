Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to report $4.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.92 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.46 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $275.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.
