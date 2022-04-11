Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

TH stock opened at C$3.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.01. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of C$2.89 and a 12-month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.93.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

