Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.
TH stock opened at C$3.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.01. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of C$2.89 and a 12-month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.93.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
