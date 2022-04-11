DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.85 Million

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to report $619.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.80 million and the highest is $629.03 million. DexCom reported sales of $505.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $505.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 326.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.94. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,547 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $410,670,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

