Tristar Acquisition I Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TRISU)

Tristar Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:TRISU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 12th. Tristar Acquisition I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Tristar Acquisition I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:TRISU opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

