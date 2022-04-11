Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties has set its Q1 guidance at $0.66-0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.64-2.74 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELS stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 646,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

