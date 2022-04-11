Super Group (SGHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.
SGHC stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Super Group has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.92.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
