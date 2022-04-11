Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AIRI stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89.
Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
