China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.36 on Monday. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41.
China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.