StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.83. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

About Inuvo (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

