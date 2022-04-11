Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.22 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.