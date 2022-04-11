Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSSGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.22 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.