PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,795,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,098,000 after buying an additional 238,956 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

