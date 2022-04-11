Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells £153,696.20 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.79), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($201,568.79).

Frank van Zanten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bunzl alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of Bunzl stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.09), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($446,473.34).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,111 ($40.80) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,124 ($40.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,839.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,766.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNZL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.43) to GBX 2,800 ($36.72) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,925 ($38.36).

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.