Insider Buying: New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Insider Acquires 30,649 Shares of Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA – Get Rating) insider Michael David Barnard purchased 30,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £25,745.16 ($33,764.14).
Shares of LON NCA opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Monday. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £6.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.18.
New Century AIM VCT Company Profile
