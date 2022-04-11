Insider Buying: New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Insider Acquires 30,649 Shares of Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA – Get Rating) insider Michael David Barnard purchased 30,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £25,745.16 ($33,764.14).

Shares of LON NCA opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Monday. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £6.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.18.

New Century AIM VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

