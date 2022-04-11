Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of MC opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $77.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,391,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

